A nationwide survey found students and parents nearly split between Seoul-area schools and regional flagship universities as expanded government support reshapes college choices.

Seoul-area universities and regional flagship national universities drew nearly equal interest from students and parents in a survey on college preferences, amid expanded government support for regional schools.

Among respondents, 50.3 percent picked a Seoul-area university, while 49.7 percent picked a regional flagship national university when asked to choose between the two, according to a survey commissioned by the JoongAng Ilbo as part of the JoongAng University Rankings 2026.

The pollster Research & Research surveyed 1,500 high school students and parents nationwide.

“I’m still undecided, but if I have similar chances of getting into either, I think a regional flagship national university would be a good option, too,” said Kim Tae-hee, a third-year high school student in Seoul who is weighing a regional flagship national university against a university in Seoul.

“I do want to go to a university in Seoul, but considering tuition and government support, I don’t think I need to insist on it,” Kim said. “Given my grades, I think I could get into a more promising major or department at a regional university than at a university in the greater Seoul area.”

The Lee Jae Myung administration’s planned expansion of support for regional national universities appears to be influencing students’ and parents’ college choices.

Among students surveyed, 51.4 percent said government support for universities would influence their college choice. Among parents, 55.4 percent said government support would be a factor in deciding where their children should attend university.

The JoongAng University Rankings 2026 JOONGANG ILBO

The government plans to strengthen regional flagship national universities as education and research hubs through its “10 Seoul National Universities” initiative. The initiative aims to distribute educational and research resources concentrated in the greater Seoul area more evenly across the country, strengthen regional universities and stem the outflow of talented students to the capital region.

Pusan National University's campus in Busan PUSAN NATIONAL UNIVERSITY

The administration plans to introduce a scholarship program next year that will gradually waive tuition for incoming students at regional national universities.

In the JoongAng Ilbo survey, tuition-free education for all four years was the most common answer when students and parents were asked what would persuade them to choose, or recommend, a regional flagship national university over a university in Seoul. The finding suggests that tangible benefits such as tuition waivers could influence students’ decisions.

However, it remains uncertain whether the interest will translate into actual enrollment.

Lim Sung-ho, head of Jongro Academy, said tuition waivers alone “would not be enough” to draw students living in the greater Seoul area to regional universities, who also consider housing costs and employment prospects.

“We need to see where students who are accepted to both Seoul-area universities and regional flagship national universities ultimately choose to enroll,” Lim said.







BY LEE HOO-YEON, KIM NAM-YOUNG, KIM CHANG-YONG, KIM SEO-EUN AND KIM YE-JEONG [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]