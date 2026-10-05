Record-early cold wave advisory issued as temperatures set to plunge across Korea

Commuters bundle up against the chilly weather as they walk through Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on the morning of Oct. 2. NEWS1

Northwest winds will drive temperatures down as by much as 10 degrees Celsius (18 degrees Fahrenheit) Tuesday, bringing Korea's earliest cold wave advisory on record to parts of Gangwon.

Korea is set for its sharpest chill of the season as cold air from the northwest sends temperatures plunging by as much as 10 degrees Celsius (18 degrees Fahrenheit) Tuesday morning, triggering the country’s earliest-ever cold wave advisory for parts of mountainous Gangwon.

Morning temperatures in inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon are expected to fall to 5 degrees Celsius (41 degrees Fahrenheit) or below Tuesday.

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) issued a cold wave advisory for Taebaek, Gangwon, and the mountainous areas of Pyeongchang, Gangwon, on Monday. It is the earliest cold wave advisory ever issued anywhere in the country since the KMA began compiling related records in 2005.

A cold wave advisory is issued when the morning low is forecast to fall by at least 10 degrees Celsius from the previous day to 3 degrees Celsius or below and be at least 3 degrees lower than the seasonal average, or when morning lows of minus 12 degrees Celsius or below are expected to persist for at least two days. An advisory can also be issued when a sudden drop in temperature is expected to cause significant damage.

Morning lows nationwide are forecast to range from 3 to 14 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and daytime highs of 20 to 24 degrees, according to KMA on Monday.

Seoul is forecast to see a morning low of 11 degrees Celsius and a daytime high of 22 degrees.

Strong winds will make it feel even colder. Gusts of around 55 kilometers per hour (34 miles per hour) are expected across much of the country through Tuesday morning, along with gusts of around 70 kilometers per hour in mountainous areas.

Temperatures will rise again during the Tuesday daytime and create a large gap of around 15 degrees Celsius between daytime and nighttime temperatures across much of the country.

The chilly mornings will continue Wednesday, with lows of 2 to 14 degrees Celsius and daytime highs of 21 to 25 degrees.

Frost is expected in parts of inland and mountainous Gangwon and the mountainous areas of northeastern North Gyeongsang on Tuesday and Wednesday, while ice may form in mountainous Gangwon.

Commuters are advised to bring warm outerwear and farmers in areas where frost is forecast should take precautions to protect crops from cold damage.

The chilly spell is not expected to last long. Daytime highs nationwide are forecast to rise to between 23 and 27 degrees Celsius on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures are then expected to remain near or slightly above seasonal averages through Oct. 13.





BY CHON KWON-PIL [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]