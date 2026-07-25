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President Lee arrives in San Francisco, set to meet Jensen Huang, Sam Altman
During his two-day visit to San Francisco, President Lee Jae Myung will meet with the heads of four global tech giants to discuss investment and cooperation plans.
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Justice minister reportedly offers to resign following move to scrap prosecution's supplementary investigations right
According to legal sources, Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho expressed concern that scrapping the prosecution's right to supplementary investigations could negatively affect victims.
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Public approval of President Lee falls for third straight week: Poll
A Gallup Korea survey showed President Lee Jae Myung’s approval rating falling to 51 percent, with real estate policy as the top reason for negative views.
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Blue House seeks to cap U.S. tariff burden at 15 percent after Section 301 levy
Seoul says it will maintain discussions with Washington to ensure the new 12.5 percent levy imposed Thursday does not push Korea’s combined U.S. tariff burden above the level agreed upon last year.