Rare white gray heron spotted on Jeju

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Cooler weather may bring typhoons, KMA warns
The high-pressure system that parked over the Korean Peninsula and drove the heat wave also sat across the typhoons' path and deflected them toward China and Japan.
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U.S. keeps 74-year-old missing case open (KOR)
A former intelligence official argues that governments must distinguish evidence from assumptions and keep searching until a missing person's fate is confirmed.
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U.S. keeps 74-year-old missing case open
A former intelligence official argues that governments must distinguish evidence from assumptions and keep searching until a missing person's fate is confirmed.
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Jeju officer says workload burden led him to falsely close missing persons cases
A Jeju police officer was sent to prosecutors after allegedly falsifying records and closing missing persons cases, including reports involving two people later found dead.