Rare Siberian flying squirrels spotted along Ulsan's Taehwa River

A Siberian flying squirrel spotted by nature guide Lee Chan-sook near the walking trail of Taehwa River, Ulsan, on Sept. 9. LEE CHAN-SOOK

Two endangered Siberian flying squirrels were found near a Taehwa River walking trail in Ulsan, highlighting the former industrial city's ecological restoration.

Fact Box Rare wildlife recently seen in Ulsan ANDREW BAZDYREV/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS (CC BY 4.0) Siberian flying squirrel Pteromys volans · haneuldaramjwi Natural Monument Endangered, Class II A 15- to 20-centimeter nocturnal glider that nests in tree hollows. Lives in conifer and mixed forests. Range: Northern Eurasia, from Finland and Estonia across Siberia to the Korean Peninsula and Hokkaido RUSSIA CHINA Ulsan Approximate range MARK O’SHEA/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS (CC BY 3.0) Reeves’ turtle Mauremys reevesii · namsaengi Natural Monument Endangered, Class II A freshwater turtle native to Korea and China that lives in ponds, marshes and slow streams. Found at Motsan wetland in June. Range: Native to China and Korea; introduced to Japan and Taiwan CHINA JAPAN Ulsan Native Introduced GILES LAURENT/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS (CC BY-SA 4.0) Golden eagle Aquila chrysaetos · geomdoksuri Natural Monument Endangered, Class I A large raptor that winters in Korea and hunts hares and pheasants. Recorded over Hoeya Dam. Range: Across the Northern Hemisphere: western North America, Europe, North Africa and Asia; mainly a winter visitor in Korea N. AMERICA AFRICA Ulsan Year-round or breeding Winter CHRIS EASON/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS (CC BY 2.0) Black stork Ciconia nigra · meokhwangsae Natural Monument Endangered, Class I A glossy black wading bird with a red bill and legs. Seen at Hoeya Dam in January, its first Ulsan sighting in about five years. Range: Breeds across Europe and Asia; winters in Africa and South and East Asia; resident in southern Africa AFRICA EUROPE ASIA Ulsan Breeding or year-round Winter Sources: Ulsan city government, Ministry of Environment, IUCN, Korea Heritage Service. Ranges are approximate, after IUCN Red List maps. Map outlines: Natural Earth.

Two Siberian flying squirrels, a natural monument and class II endangered wildlife species, have been spotted near a walking trail in Ulsan, adding to the list of rare wildlife that has been seen in the city.

Two Siberian flying squirrels were confirmed to be inhabiting an area along a riverside walking trail in the middle reaches of the Taehwa River in Ulsan, the city government said Sunday.

The squirrels were first spotted on Sept. 9, when nature guide Lee Chan-sook discovered one inside a tree hollow made by a woodpecker and photographed it while walking along the trail. Yoon Gi-deuk, a photographer and scientist, later visited the site on Sept. 17 and 23 and captured video footage of two flying squirrels entering and leaving the hollow.

Siberian flying squirrels measure about 15 to 20 centimeters (5.9 to 7.9 inches) in body length and are known to glide between trees using winglike membranes of skin stretched between their front and hind legs. They are nocturnal animals that primarily inhabit forests, making sightings relatively rare.

Flying squirrels have previously been confirmed in forested areas of Ulsan, including nearby Seoknam Temple, Baenae Village and the cypress forest on Mount Cheonma. However, this is the first time a nest has been discovered along an area regularly used by residents.

The discovery has also raised interest in whether the two squirrels could be a breeding pair.

People row on the Taehwa River in Ulsan in an undated photo. ULSAN ROWING ASSOCIATION

“Male and female flying squirrels normally live independently, so the fact that the two were seen together suggests they may be a male and a female,” Han Sang-hoon, a researcher at the Korean Peninsula Wildlife Research Institute, said after reviewing the footage. “They appear to be preparing to breed, but they are not believed to have produced offspring yet, so further monitoring is needed.”

While the squirrels are inhabiting near Taehwa River, the Ulsan city government has decided not to disclose their exact habitat location to protect them.

The discovery is the latest in a series of sightings of rare wildlife in Ulsan.

In June, three Reeves' turtles, a native freshwater species designated as a natural monument and a Class II endangered wildlife species, were found in the Motsan wetland along the Hoeya river in the city's Ulju County.

A Reeves' turtles spotted in Ulsan ULSAN METROPOLITAN CITY

In January, several rare bird species including golden eagles and black storks were observed around Hoeya dam and the Hoeya wetland in Ulju County. Both birds are designated as Class I endangered wildlife species.

The repeated sightings of species with different habitat requirements suggest that Ulsan's forests, rivers and wetlands are functioning as habitats capable of supporting a diverse range of wildlife.

Flying squirrels depend on forests with connected tree canopies, while Reeves' turtles primarily inhabit rivers and wetlands. Birds including golden eagles and black storks also require suitable habitats where they can feed and rest.

A golden eagle spotted in Ulsan TWEET TWEET REST STOP

While rare wildlife is now increasingly being spotted across Ulsan, the city was once dubbed a smokestack city. Home to factories operated by some of Korea's largest companies, Ulsan became synonymous with pollution and environmental degradation during its rapid industrialization. The Taehwa River was once so severely polluted and plagued by foul odors that it earned the nickname River of Death.

The transformation began in earnest in 2004, when Ulsan declared its ambition to become an ecological city. Continued efforts to improve water quality and restore wetlands gradually revived the ecological functions of urban areas centered on the Taehwa River.

“The discovery of Siberian flying squirrels, a designated natural monument species, along the Taehwa River walking trail is welcome news that highlights the river’s ecological value,” an Ulsan city official said.





BY KIM YOUN-HO [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



