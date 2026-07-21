Rare hammerhead shark carcass found off Jeju Island

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Foreign worker dies fleeing locked motel room via 8th-floor window in Busan
An Indonesian worker on a seafarer visa fell to his death and another suffered serious injuries, while police investigate the locked room and staffing agency.
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Korea revokes state honors tied to 1979 coup, Gwangju massacre, fabricated spy cases
The decision covers 198 decorations, including 76 Military Merit Medals awarded to 76 people involved in the Dec. 12, 1979 military coup and the suppression of the May 18, 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising.
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Police investigation office raided over suspected evidence tampering in Gwangju murder case
Authorities executed a search and seizure warrant Tuesday morning over allegations surrounding investigators and the suspect's father, a police officer.
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Woman attends arrest warrant hearing over blockade of vote counting center
A woman accused of blocking a Seoul ballot counting center during protests over the June 3 local elections appeared in court for an arrest warrant hearing Tuesday.