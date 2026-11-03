Rare dinosaur tail trail found in Ulsan

Dinosaur footprints and a tail drag mark that runs between them, which were found along the Taehwa River in Ipam-ri, Ulju County, Ulsan ULSAN METROPOLITAN CITY

Traces suggesting a herbivorous dinosaur dragged its tail along the ground were found in Ulsan, shedding light on how dinosaurs moved around. It is the only known site of its kind remaining in Korea and a rare discovery worldwide.

"The study of the Ipam-ri fossil site in Beomseo-eup, Ulju County, uncovered what appear to be marks left by a dinosaur's tail touching the ground, alongside a series of dinosaur footprints forming a trackway," the Ulsan city government said Tuesday.

The findings come from a six-month study that began in May. It involved five paleontology researchers, dinosaur footprints and geological strata, and was led by Kong Dal-yong, a professor at Korea National University of Heritage.

The newly discovered tail drag mark runs along a dinosaur trackway measuring approximately 8.2 meters (26.9 feet). A shallow, narrow, curved groove can be seen between the dinosaur's hind and front footprints.

Researchers believe the groove was most likely created by the dinosaur's tail, as dragging its feet or claws would have left wider marks or multiple lines. Based on the shape of the footprints, they believe the dinosaur was a four-legged herbivore.

The researchers are also examining the possibility that the dinosaur's tail touched the ground as it walked through shallow water.

The Ipam-ri area is believed to have been on the shore of a lake during the Cretaceous Period around 100 million years ago. Ripple marks and raindrop impressions found at the site suggest that water levels fluctuated repeatedly at the time.

Research materials on dinosaur footprints and tail drag marks found in Ulju County, Ulsan, released by the Ulsan city government ULSAN METROPOLITAN CITY

Fossilized dinosaur tail drag marks are rare worldwide. Around 50 have been reported across nine countries, including the latest discovery in Ipam-ri, the researchers said.

Such findings draw academic interest because analyzing footprints alongside tail drag marks can help researchers reconstruct how dinosaurs walked and moved.

Korea's first dinosaur tail drag marks were reported in Yeongdong County, North Chungcheong, in 2011. However, that fossil site was destroyed by slope collapses and other damage, leaving Ipam-ri the only site in Korea where such marks remain.

The Ipam-ri fossil site was first identified in 2012 during research conducted by the Cultural Heritage Administration, now known as the Korea Heritage Service. The research uncovered tracks of a large herbivorous dinosaur that walked on all fours, with both front and hind footprints preserved. The site was later selected as a prospective geological attraction last year as part of Ulsan's application for national geopark certification.

A researcher operates a drone near the dinosaur tail drag mark found in Ulju County, Ulsan. ULSAN METROPOLITAN CITY

Following the latest tail mark findings, the researchers recommended incorporating Ipam-ri as an official geological attraction within the Ulsan geopark seeking national designation. They also recommended considering the fossil site's designation as a natural monument, citing the discovery of dinosaur footprints, tail drag marks and other evidence of the prehistoric environment at the site.

"This is evidence that various types of dinosaurs lived here over a long period," Prof. Kong said. "The findings are even more significant because the traces are clearly visible and well preserved."

The Ulsan city government also emphasized the site's value.

"The Ipam-ri fossil site is an important geological heritage site that vividly illustrates the environment around the Taehwa River and the lives of dinosaurs approximately 100 million years ago," an Ulsan city official said. "Based on the findings of this study, we will systematically preserve and manage the site, while reviewing the possibility of incorporating the site as an official geological attraction within a national geopark and designating it as a natural monument. We will also develop it into an educational site where residents and students can experience what Ulsan was like during the Cretaceous Period."





BY KIM YOUN-HO [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]