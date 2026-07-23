Rapper E Sens referred to trial on indecent assault charge

The rapper denied the allegations after challenging a summary order, with his first court hearing set for Sept. 2.

Rapper E Sens has been referred to trial on charges of indecent assault, according to legal sources Thursday.

E Sens is accused of pressing his body against a woman whom he had just met at a club in Itaewon, central Seoul, in August last year and attempting to kiss her. The woman has alleged that she made it clear she did not consent. He is also accused of making inappropriate physical contact by biting the victim's neck.

He was fined 5 million won ($3,400) and required to complete 40 hours of a sexual violence treatment program by the Seoul Southern District Court last month after prosecutors sought a summary indictment on the indecent assault charge.

The case, however, has now been referred to a full trial after E Sens challenged the summary order. The first hearing is scheduled for Sept. 2.

E Sens posted a statement on Instagram on Thursday regarding the accusation, claiming that his action was carried out with consent.

"I visited a club in Itaewon with friends in August last year," he wrote. "I greeted the complainant and the people she was with, and we later shared drinks and danced together as the atmosphere became more relaxed."

"During that time, we danced with our bodies close together," he added. "We also exchanged numbers."

He denied the allegations, saying the physical contact at issue "took place with mutual consent in a natural atmosphere" and that "there was no coercion, violence or intimidation."

"I never attempted any inappropriate physical contact against the other person's will," he said, adding that he would "fully cooperate with the legal proceedings to establish the truth."

E Sens debuted as a member of hip hop duo Supreme Team with rapper Simon Dominic in 2009. The duo released hit songs such as "Dang Dang Dang" (2010) and "Then Then Then" (2010). However, E Sens kept a low profile ever since being convicted in separate marijuana cases in 2012 and 2015, receiving a suspended sentence in the first case and an 18-month prison term for the second.





BY SHIN HYE-YEON [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]