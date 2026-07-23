Rapper E Sens referred to trial on indecent assault charge

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Unesco panel urges Japan to better reflect forced Korean labor at Sado Mine
A Unesco committee told Japan to more fully present the Sado Island Gold Mines’ history, including using Koreans for forced labor during colonial rule.
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Age 14 now most common starting point for commercial child sexual exploitation, survey finds
A government study found victims are being exploited at younger ages, often through social media, while many children never seek help after suffering abuse.
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Election commission offices raided over alleged tampering with June 3 turnout count
A police-prosecution team launched the search and seizure seeking evidence that officials opted to wait for totals to match erroneous inputs rather than report it.
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Court clears geothermal project officials in 2017 Pohang quake case
A court acquitted five officials tied to the Pohang geothermal project, finding insufficient evidence to prove criminal liability for triggering the 2017 earthquake.