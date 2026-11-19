Smart glasses are on sale at an eyewear shop in Seoul on Nov. 17. That day, Prime Minister Han Seong-sook announced more steps against cheating on the College Scholastic Ability Test, including about 8,400 extra proctors and a 10-year retake ban for cheaters, up from one year. Students who got into university by cheating will have their admission revoked, and cheaters already enrolled at a university will be expelled. NEWS1

Some test-takers at national qualification exams may now get a phone call just before their exam starts, so officials can check whether their phones are really switched off.

The random calls are among the anti-cheating measures the Ministry of Employment and Labor discussed on Thursday at the first meeting of a task force reviewing the national qualification system. Others include extending CCTV coverage to rented exam sites and disclosing the scores of each exam’s top two passers. Cheaters on national technical qualification exams would also be barred from retaking them for 10 years, up from three.

The ministry launched the task force after the top scorer on this year’s national tax accountant exam confessed on Sunday to cheating with AI. Minister of Employment and Labor Kim Young-hoon chaired the meeting. Attendees included the Human Resources Development Service of Korea (HRDK) and the ministries and agencies in charge of professional qualifications such as those for tax accountants, appraisers, customs brokers and patent attorneys.

The government aims to block AI-assisted cheating at every stage, from before an exam begins to after it ends.

Until now, test-takers were told to switch off their phones and other electronic devices and put them in their bags. Proctors will now check that each device is off and collect them all, and the random calls will serve as a second check.

Officials also plan to make clear that merely carrying banned items such as miniature cameras and smart glasses counts as cheating, and that permitted items modified for cheating will draw the same sanctions. Test-takers will be told in advance that those caught cheating can face criminal punishment as well as a ban on retaking exams.

A notice warning against cheating with smart devices hangs in a hallway at a College Scholastic Ability Test site in Cheongju, North Chungcheong, on Nov. 19. The notice says that using smart glasses or other smart devices during the exam, even just wearing them, voids that year’s test and bars the test-taker from the following year’s exam. YONHAP

Monitoring inside exam rooms will also be tightened. The government plans to sharply expand its AI inspectors, specialist proctors deployed since Oct. 25 to spot AI devices, and to manage them as a professional pool instead of hiring them as short-term part-timers. It is also considering rules that would shield proctors from liability so they can actively catch cheating on site, along with incentives for those who do.

Radio signal detectors being developed by the Korea Communications Agency will be installed at every exam site once they are ready.

Officials will keep looking for traces of cheating after exams end. The government is pushing to extend CCTV, now installed only at the HRDK’s own test centers, to the exam sites it rents. It also wants answer sheets reinspected before final passers are confirmed whenever unusual score patterns emerge compared to past exams. Scores far above the average of the past three years or abnormally large gaps between ranks could trigger a review.

A pair of smart glasses show the answer to an exam question in Seoul, on Nov. 17. NEWS1

To make results more transparent, the government will require that the scores of the top two passers be disclosed. It is also considering publishing the average score of all test-takers and the score distribution for each subject.

Sanctions are set to get tougher as well. The government is pushing to extend the retake ban for those caught cheating on national technical qualification exams to 10 years from the current three.

With AI cheating methods advancing quickly, the government also plans to strengthen the HRDK’s research in the field. It will draw up a broader overhaul of the national qualification system for the AI era, including weeding out qualifications that no longer fit the times.





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



