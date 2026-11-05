Rain to drench Korea Thursday, with more showers possible overnight

Strong winds, thunder and lightning could hit Jeju and the southern coast, while Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang face the heaviest rainfall.

Rain is expected across much of Korea on Thursday under mostly cloudy skies. Some southern coastal areas and Jeju Island could also experience strong winds and thunderstorms.

The greater Seoul area, central and northern Gangwon and the Chungcheong and Jeolla regions are forecast to see rain through the early afternoon, between noon and 3 p.m. In southern Gangwon, the Gyeongsang regions and Jeju Island, rain could persist until between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Showers could briefly return late Thursday night across the Seoul metropolitan area, inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon and northern South Chungcheong.

Southern Gyeonggi is forecast to receive 5 to 10 millimeters (0.20 to 0.39 inches) of rain through early Friday morning. Seoul, Incheon, northern Gyeonggi and the five northwestern border islands — Yeonpyeong Island, Baengnyeong Island, Daecheong Island, Socheong Island and Soyeonpyeong Island — could see around 5 millimeters of rain.

Rainfall could reach 5 to 10 millimeters in southern Gangwon and around 5 millimeters in central and northern Gangwon. The Chungcheong regions, including Daejeon and Sejong, are expected to receive between 5 and 20 millimeters of rain.

The heaviest rain is expected in Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang, where 10 to 40 millimeters are forecast. The Jeonnam-Gwangju area could see 5 to 30 millimeters of rain, while North Jeolla, Daegu, North Gyeongsang and Jeju Island are forecast to receive 5 to 20 millimeters.

Thunder and lightning could strike parts of the southern coast and Jeju Island through Thursday morning, as gusty winds raise the risk of accidents, particularly on roads. Wind gusts could top 70 kilometers per hour (43.5 miles per hour) across the island and 90 kilometers per hour in its mountainous areas from the predawn hours.

The mercury is forecast to rise to between 12 and 20 degrees Celsius (54 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit) nationwide.

Visitors walk along a trail lined with autumn foliage in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 4. YONHAP

As of 5 a.m, Thursday, temperatures stood at 11.9 degrees Celsius in Seoul; 13.0 degrees Celsius in Incheon; 12.4 degrees Celsius in Suwon, Gyeonggi; 7.7 degrees Celsius in Chuncheon, Gangwon; 12.7 degrees Celsius in Gangneung, Gangwon; 9.8 degrees Celsius in Cheongju, North Chungcheong; 10.0 degrees Celsius in Daejeon, 10.7 degrees Celsius in Jeonju, North Jeolla; 12.2 degrees Celsius in Gwangju; 19.5 degrees Celsius on Jeju Island; 9.8 degrees Celsius in Daegu; 14.7 degrees Celsius in Busan; 12.3 degrees Celsius in Ulsan; and 11.4 degrees Celsius in Changwon, South Gyeongsang.

Waves in coastal waters of the East Sea, Yellow Sea and South Sea are expected to reach 0.5 to 2.0 meters (1.6 to 6.6 feet).

In offshore waters within approximately 200 kilometers (124 miles) of the coastline, wave heights are forecast to range from 0.5 to 2.5 meters in the East Sea, 0.5 to 3.0 meters in the Yellow Sea and 1.0 to 3.5 meters in the South Sea.





BY KIM JI-HYE [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]