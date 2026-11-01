Rain fails to dampen spirits of 30,000 runners at JTBC Seoul Marathon

Runners take off at the start of the 2026 JTBC Seoul Marathon on Sejong-daero in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 1. KIM JONG-HO

The route this year sent runners of the full course on a scenic route from Gwanghwamun in central Seoul to Olympic Park south of the river.

Rain may have dampened Seoul's streets on the first morning of November, but it did little to dampen the spirits of more than 30,000 runners who raced through the capital for the 2026 JTBC Seoul Marathon.

The Sunday race — hosted by JTBC, the broadcasting affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily — brought together around 100 elite athletes and 30,000 amateur runners, featuring a 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) course from World Cup Park in Mapo District, western Seoul, to Yeouido Park in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, and a full 42.195-kilometer marathon from Gwanghwamun in Jongno District, central Seoul, to Olympic Park in Songpa District, southern Seoul.

Until last year, the full marathon started at World Cup Park, but organizers moved the starting line to Gwanghwamun this year to reduce traffic congestion within Seoul.

With fewer uphill stretches and more flat sections, the revised course raised expectations of faster finishing times. However, rain from early morning left the roads wet, which resulted in somewhat slower times than in previous years.

The men's elite race produced an upset as Ethiopia's Mikiyas Barega crossed the finish line in 2 hours and 10 minutes, beating Kenyan runners who finished with personal bests in the 2-hour, 5-minute to 2-hour, 6-minute range.

Ethiopia's Mikiyas Barega crosses the finish line to win the elite division of the 2026 JTBC Seoul Marathon in 2 hours, 10 minutes and 1 second on Nov. 1. WOO SANG-JO

Barega, a promising runner who clocked 1:01:34 at a half marathon in Barcelona, Spain, in February, claimed victory in his first full marathon despite finishing five to six minutes behind world-class marathon times.

"I'm so happy to win on my first attempt,” Berega said, adding that he was in good condition, which led him to pick up his pace in the latter stages.

He is the younger brother of Selemon Barega, who won gold in the men's 10,000 meters at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Mikiyas Berega said that he learned a lot from his older brother, always seeing him train incredibly hard.

The Seoul marathon winner began training seriously in track and field during his second year of high school and previously only ran as a hobby.

Ethiopia's Abebaw Muniye finished No. 2 in 2:10:08, followed by Kenya's Mike Chematot in No. 3 with a time of 2:10:28.

In the wheelchair division, which featured six competitors, Japan's Akifumi Ohasi claimed victory in 46:10.

Runners set off at the start of the 2026 JTBC Seoul Marathon on Sejong-daero in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 1. KIM JONG-HO

The Korean men's division also produced a surprise winner.

Hwangbo Han-bin of Korea National Sport University won in 2:16:45 in his first completed full marathon.

Hwangbo, who had attracted little attention early in the race, surged ahead in the closing stages.

"My goal was simply to finish under 2 hours and 20 minutes, so I'm satisfied to have finished in the 2-hour, 16-minute range," Hwangbo said. "I raced cautiously in the beginning, but I think that actually helped me find the strength to push harder toward the end."

Hwangbo Han-bin, the top finisher in the Korean men's division, crosses the finish line at the 2026 JTBC Seoul Marathon on Nov. 1. WOO SANG-JO

"At my next race, I'll try to be a little more aggressive and do my best to bring my time under 2 hours and 10 minutes,” he added.

In the Korea women's division, Jeong Da-eun of Samsung Electronics Athletics Club claimed victory in 2:33:16 despite falling at the 10-kilometer mark and finishing the race with an injured knee.

"It was cold, so my body felt stiff until the 5-kilometer mark, and then I fell at 10 kilometers,” Jeong said. “I lost my balance and struggled to regain my rhythm.”

Nevertheless, she set her sights on a faster time next year.

"I want to challenge myself to run in the 2-hour, 20-minute range next year," Jeong said.

In the amateur division, Japan's Kawano Taishiro won the men's race in 2:19:19, while Noh Yu-yeon claimed the women's title in 2:40:04.

Temperatures in Seoul ranged from 7 to 9 degrees Celsius (45 to 48 degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday, about 2 to 3 degrees Celsius lower than race day last year.

With the wet roads, elite runners appeared to focus more on competing for victory than on setting fast times.

Runners set off at the start of the 2026 JTBC Seoul Marathon on Sejong-daero in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 1. KIM JONG-HO

This year's revised full-marathon route started at central Seoul’s Gwanghwamun Square and passed through Sungnyemun Gate, Euljiro 3-ga, Biudang Bridge, the Jongno District Office entrance intersection, Sinseol-dong Station, Gunja Station, Konkuk University Station, Seokchon Lake Intersection, Hangnyeoul Station and Suseo Interchange before finishing near the South Gate 2 of Olympic Park in southern Seoul.

"The course seems a little easier this year than last year,” Hwang Young-jo, the head coach of the Korea Sports Promotion Foundation's marathon team, said. “If the weather had been better, I think we would have seen some good times. It was a bit chilly, but these conditions may actually have been better for amateur runners."





BY KIM YOUNG-JU [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]