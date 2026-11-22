The season's first snow blankets the fruit of cornelian cherry trees in Sangwi Village in Gurye County, South Jeolla, on Nov. 20. YONHAP

Rain or snow is expected nationwide starting Monday morning, with icy roads and black ice — a thin, nearly invisible layer of ice that forms on roads — likely during the commute.

Rain will begin Monday morning in the greater Seoul area, inland and mountainous parts of Gangwon and northwestern South Chungcheong, with rain or snow in northern Gyeonggi and inland and mountainous Gangwon, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA). It will spread to the rest of the country in the afternoon and stop in most of the central region late Monday night.

Rain will continue until early Tuesday morning in southern Chungcheong, the Jeolla region and the Gyeongsang region, and until Tuesday morning on Jeju Island.

Seoul, Incheon, Gyeonggi, the five northwestern border islands in the Yellow Sea, inland and mountainous Gangwon and Jeju Island are expected to receive 5 to 20 millimeters (0.2 to 0.8 inches) of rain through Tuesday. Daejeon, Sejong, South Chungcheong, North Chungcheong, North Jeolla, Gwangju, South Jeolla, Daegu and North Gyeongsang are forecast to receive 5 to 10 millimeters. Gangwon's east coast, Busan, Ulsan, South Gyeongsang, Ulleung Island and the Dokdo islets are expected to see around 5 millimeters.

Snow is forecast to accumulate 1 to 5 centimeters in northern inland Gangwon and mountainous Gangwon, where temperatures are lower, and around 1 centimeter in central and southern inland Gangwon. Less than 1 centimeter of snow is forecast for Ulleung Island, Dokdo and the mountains of Jeju Island on Tuesday.

"Because of slight differences in temperature, the form of precipitation from the rain or snow falling tomorrow and the day after will vary by altitude even within the same municipality, leading to differences in snow accumulation, so please refer to weather information we release going forward," the KMA said.

Snow flurries sweep through downtown Sejong on the afternoon of Nov. 20, as heavy snow falls in parts of the country's western coastal regions. YONHAP

Morning lows on Monday will range from minus 4 to 4 degrees Celsius (25 to 39 degrees Fahrenheit) and daytime highs from 7 to 15 degrees Celsius, similar to or slightly lower than seasonal averages. Daytime temperatures will rise slightly from Sunday's highs of 4 to 11 degrees Celsius, but most of the country will drop below freezing overnight. The gap between daytime and nighttime temperatures is expected to reach around 15 degrees Celsius, particularly in the southern region.

Strong winds will make it feel even colder. Gusts of around 55 kilometers per hour (34 miles per hour) are expected across most of the country on Monday and Tuesday, with gusts of around 70 kilometers per hour in mountainous areas. A strong wind advisory may be issued for the west coast of South Chungcheong, where gusts of 70 kilometers per hour or more are forecast from Monday morning.

"In areas where rain or snow falls tomorrow and the day after, visibility will drop sharply, and some roads will be slippery," the KMA said. "In particular, with low temperatures overnight, falling rain or snow will freeze and create icy roads and black ice in some places, so please take extra care for traffic and pedestrian safety."





BY CHON KWON-PIL [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]