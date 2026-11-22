The Korean Railway Workers' Union planned to launch the work-to-rule action at 9 a.m. on Monday but decided to postpone it to Thursday after a freight train derailed in Sejong on Saturday.

The Korean Railway Workers’ Union said on Sunday that it has postponed its planned work-to-rule action to later this week to prioritize the restoration of train services following a recent freight train derailment.

The union had planned to launch the work-to-rule action at 9 a.m. on Monday, with workers strictly following work rules to demand more maintenance and station staff, as well as expanded facilities for high-speed train maintenance and storage.

But it decided to postpone the labor action by three days to Thursday after a freight train derailed at Seojeong-ri Station on the Gyeongbu Line in Sejong on Saturday morning, disrupting train services in the area.





Yonhap