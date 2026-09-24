Pyongyang’s foreign minister says North’s will to keep nuclear weapons ‘irreversible’

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Ukraine transferred North Korean POWs to South, Zelensky says at UN
Seoul has not confirmed nor denied the transfer, only saying that consultations were held with consideration for the soldiers’ wishes.
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North Korea test-fires upgraded 240-millimeter multiple rocket launcher system
The test of weapons concentrating “the deadliest and destructive attack forces on the southern border” was part of a five-year military modernization plan.
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Chuseok ‘nagging menus’ put a price on prying as younger Koreans seek to celebrate without stress
Young Koreans are turning intrusive holiday inquiries into satire and seeking gatherings that offer a refuge from family pressure.
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North Korean weightlifting veteran wins country’s first gold at 2026 Asian Games
Ri Song-gum continued her streak of topping the podium in the 2024 and 2025 editions with another victory in Japan.