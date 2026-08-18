Pyongyang trains soldiers to see Seoul as enemy to crush by force: Report

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Trump says Kim Jong-un ‘responded’ to dialogue offer, but cons may outweigh pros for North
A fresh appeal for a summit comes at a very different time from the two leaders' 2019 meeting, with fewer incentives and higher risks for Pyongyang.
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Russian foreign minister lauds North Korea's troop deployment, pledges closer ties in Liberation Day letter
Russia’s foreign minister hailed Pyongyang’s deployment to the Kursk region and pledged broader cooperation in a Liberation Day message.
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Reduced military drills must not benefit North Korea alone (KOR)
Seoul must preserve combined readiness even as Trump scales back South Korea-U.S. exercises to improve his relationship with Pyongyang.
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Lessons of four-party talks demand strategy to move U.S. and China (KOR)
Seoul needs a strategy to draw Washington and Beijing into a realistic path from armistice toward peace on the Korean Peninsula.