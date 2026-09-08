Pyongyang slams Tokyo for ‘scheme to round off war capabilities’ with joint defense drills

Read more
-
Japanese Pro-Pyongyang group calls for cheering squads for North’s athletes at Asian Games
The organization, Chongryon, said the sports festival is a time to “show off” its members with the “patriotic business” of supporting the delegation.
-
XngHan sets Japan debut with ‘High Beam’
Former Riize member XngHan will release his first Japanese single with four dancers under his XngHan & Xoul project on Sept. 30.
-
North Korea and Russia open first road bridge over Tumen River
The new bridge is expected to facilitate the transport of large volumes of cargo, potentially boosting economic and military exchanges and tourism by enabling passenger traffic.
-
Japan weighs Asian Games entry for North Korea: Kyodo
Tokyo is reviewing an exception to sanctions that could allow about 180 North Korean athletes and officials to attend the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.