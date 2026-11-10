Pyongyang rejects UN chief’s call for inter-Korean dialogue in wake of DMZ mine blast

A TV screen showing a file footage of Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, during a news program about the hack at Binance, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul on Nov. 4. AP/YONHAP

Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korea’s powerful leader, accused António Guterres of being “prejudiced and irresponsible.”

North Korea on Tuesday rejected a recent call from United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres to resume inter-Korean dialogue to ease tensions following September's mine blast near the border, accusing him of being "prejudiced and irresponsible."

Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, made the rejection in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Last week, the UN chief called for restoring communication channels between South and North Korea amid concerns over a potential escalation of tensions following the Sept. 21 land mine explosion inside the demilitarized zone. That incident, blamed on mines planted by the North, wounded three South Korean soldiers, two of them seriously.

"I express my regret over the fact that the top official of the UN, which regards impartiality and objectivity as its lifeline, took such prejudiced and irresponsible attitude as echoing the ROK's unilateral and provocative sophism," Kim said, referring to South Korea by the initialism for its official name.

She said the North's fortification of its southern border "never violates the UN Charter and the international laws as it is the most righteous, reasonable and regular exercise of its right to self-defense."

A joint investigation by South Korea's military and the UN Command concluded that the explosion was caused by antipersonnel mines deliberately planted by North Korea south of the military demarcation line.

North Korea has denied responsibility for the incident, dismissing Seoul's findings as "fabricated."

South Korea subsequently raised the incident with the UN Security Council in a letter dated Oct. 22, calling on Pyongyang to apologize, remove the mines and take steps to prevent a recurrence.







Yonhap