Pyongyang pairs tough talk with missiles in message to Washington

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, center, visits the Nampho Shipyard, on Nov. 2, in this photo released by the Rodong Sinmun on Nov. 4. NEWS1

Kim Yo-jong demanded Washington drop its “hostile policy” as Pyongyang fired several missiles and promoted a naval buildup.

North Korea sent the United States a strong message in both words and missiles on Wednesday.

North Korea fired several missiles as its leader Kim Jong-un and his powerful sister Kim Yo-jong delivered a series of hardline messages toward Washington, a move seen to pressure the United States to change course on its "hostile" stance against North Korea, despite insisting it has little interest in dialogue.

"The U.S. abandonment of its hostile policy" toward Pyongyang "is a major premise and key to solving all problems," Kim Yo-jong said in an English statement issued by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Wednesday.

She stressed that the United States talks about dialogue but refuses to abandon its policy of confrontation.

"It is our clear stand that we have no need to sit face to face with such unreliable and hostile persons who refuse to abandon their policy of confrontation," she added.

The focus of Kim Yo-jong’s statements shifted sharply over two consecutive days. Her Tuesday statement concentrated on rejecting U.S. allegations involving the hacking of Binance. Her Wednesday message broadened the attack to Washington’s overall North Korea policy such as denuclearization, human rights, cyber issues, sanctions and military policy.

The shift marked a move from defending North Korea on a specific issue to a broader offensive against Washington.

Waiting passengers watch the news about North Korea's firing of a missile in Seoul Station in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 4. NEWS1

The sister stressed that North Korea’s countermeasures should set new records.

“This is a warning that North Korea will respond at a new level as U.S. pressure intensifies,” Prof. Lim Eul-chul, specializing in North Korean studies at Kyungnam University, said. “It could also foreshadow tests of new weapons systems or more intense provocations.”

North Korea demanded that Washington abandon what Pyongyang calls its hostile policy as a condition for talks but stopped short of ruling out negotiations altogether.

“The choice for peace includes dialogue, of course, but this is not surely equated with national interests for us,” the KCNA quoted Kim Yo-jong as saying.

“The primary audience for this statement is Washington,” Hong Min, a senior research fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification, said. “[The message] shows how closely North Korea is watching the possibility of contact with the United States. At the same time, a public message could suggest that no behind-the-scenes contact is underway.”

People watch footage of Kim Yo-jong during a television news report about North Korea at Seoul Station in central Seoul on Jan. 11. YONHAP

North Korea also revealed on Wednesday that Kim Jong-un had visited Nampho Shipyard two days earlier to inspect a new large warship under construction and push for stronger naval capabilities.

“It is vital and important requirement of the times to rapidly bolster up the surface and underwater combat power for defending the national sovereignty in the sea under various threats,” Kim Jong-un said, according to an English statement published through KCNA.

Experts paid attention to the speech's context.

“North Korea has unveiled a new vessel that appears to be a 10,000-ton cruiser,” Shin Jong-woo, secretary-general of the Seoul-based Korea Defense and Security Forum, said. “It appears to be designed as a long-range ship-to-ground strike vessel with greater capacity for cruise missiles and other weapons.”

The naval buildup also ties into North Korea’s hostile two-state policy toward South Korea.

Kim Jong-un rejected the Northern Limit Line, or NLL, in the Yellow Sea in February 2024 and called it a “ghost line” with no basis in international law.

That has raised concerns that North Korea could assert its own maritime boundary and attempt to undermine the NLL, much as it has sought to establish its own boundaries on land.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un and other officials visit the Nampho Shipyard on Nov. 2 in this photo released by the Rodong Sinmun on Nov. 4. NEWS1

“North Korea is highly likely to unilaterally declare the maritime border it claims in the Yellow Sea and pursue a strategy of turning the maritime boundary into a disputed line,” Lim said.

North Korea also fired several missiles toward the East Sea on Wednesday. The launch marked its fourth show of force in a week, including a cruise missile launch on Monday.

It remains unclear whether the launch was directly connected to Kim Yo-jong’s warning about setting new records.

“We detected several missiles launched from the Sondok area in South Hamgyong Province toward the East Sea,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff said, using the term “missiles” rather than “ballistic missiles.”

Military authorities are analyzing their specifications and have not yet ruled out close-range ballistic missiles with a range of less than 300 kilometers (186 miles), surface-to-air interceptor missiles or cruise missiles.





BY CHUNG YEONG-GYO, LEE YU-JUNG [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]