North Korean athletes compete in the country's running event, as shown in a photo published by the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, on Nov. 13. NEWS1

North Korea plans to hold its international marathon in Pyongyang in October 2027, shifting the event from its traditional April schedule, according to Koryo Tours.

North Korea plans to hold an international marathon in its capital, Pyongyang, in October next year, a tour agency that is an official partner of the event said Sunday.

Koryo Tours, a Beijing-based tour agency specializing in North Korea, said in a social media post that the 2027 Pyongyang International Marathon would take place in October, adding that the exact date would be announced once officially confirmed.

If held as planned, the event would shift from its traditional April schedule to October.

North Korea has held the international marathon in Pyongyang since 1981 to mark the April 15 birthday of late national founder Kim Il Sung.

The marathon was not held for five consecutive years from 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic before resuming in 2025.

But this year's event was abruptly canceled by North Korean authorities about a month before the scheduled date, though it had planned to hold the race on April 5 and promoted tour packages through Koryo Tours to recruit foreign participants.



Yonhap