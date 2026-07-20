Pyeongtaek-Jecheon Expressway lanes closed after truck overturns, spills soil on road

Cleanup operations are underway at the scene of the accident in this image captured from the CCTV footage of Korea Expressway Corporation, on July 20. KOREA EXPRESSWAY CORPORATION

The accident on Monday morning has resulted in the closure of two Jecheon-bound lanes and snarled traffic near Banje Tunnel.

A 25-ton truck overturned on the Pyeongtaek-Jecheon Expressway in Anseong, Gyeonggi, on Monday, spilling its load of soil onto the road and causing lane closures and traffic congestion.

The truck flipped onto its left side at about 8:52 a.m. near the entrance to Banje Tunnel on the Jecheon-bound side of the expressway.

No injuries were reported, but a large amount of soil spilled from the truck onto the road, and cleanup operations are underway at the scene.

Two lanes on the Jecheon-bound section between West Anseong Interchange and South Anseong Interchange were fully closed during the cleanup, causing ongoing traffic congestion in the area.

The Korea Expressway Corporation sent an emergency alert shortly after the accident, notifying drivers of the closures and urging them to use alternative routes.

Police plan to reopen the lanes once the soil has been fully removed and are investigating the cause of the accident.





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [kim.hayoon1@joongang.co.kr]