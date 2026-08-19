Putting the high in highway? Police bust meth network using intercity bus baggage services to ship drugs nationwide.

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Special counsel seeks 10 million won fine for ex-President Yoon over perjury
Special counsel Cho Eun-suk’s team asked an appeals court to fine former President Yoon Suk Yeol 10 million won for alleged perjury.
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Nationwide civil defense drill slated for Thursday
The drill will take place across the country for 20 minutes starting at 2 p.m. on Thursday. It will proceed in the order of an air raid warning, a preliminary warning and an all-clear.
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Current, former Gyeonggi taekwondo association presidents referred on embezzlement charges
The police believe that the pair diverted 810 million won ($580,000) between 2019 and used titles they no longer held.
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Seoul to guarantee ‘right to walk in shade’ citywide from 2028
Mayor Oh Se-hoon said the city will add trees, canopies and rest areas to heavily-used routes to provide relief from direct sunlight and reduce heat-related illnesses.