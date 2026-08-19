Putting the high in highway? Police bust meth network using intercity bus baggage services to ship drugs nationwide.

Confiscated drugs and cash are pictured in this photo released by the Masan Dongbu Police Station in South Gyeongsang on Aug. 19. MASAN DONGBU POLICE STATION

Police say the ring sent methamphetamine through bus terminals across Korea, with 10 people apprehended and drugs seized.

Police on Wednesday said they apprehended 10 people in connection with a methamphetamine distribution network that used intercity bus terminal baggage delivery services to ship the drug nationwide.

Masan Dongbu Police Station in South Gyeongsang apprehended them on charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act. One seller, two suppliers and four buyers were placed under arrest.

The remaining three, all buyers, were not arrested. Police connected them with the Korea Anti-Drug Addiction Movement Headquarters for treatment and rehabilitation support to prevent reoffending and paid a reward to the tipster who provided the investigative lead.

The apprehended seller is accused of packaging 38.3 grams of methamphetamine as baggage at intercity bus terminals across South Gyeongsang on 45 occasions between August and December last year, shipping it to terminals nationwide and selling it to seven people.

One supplier is accused of attempting to supply the aforementioned seller with 39.09 grams of methamphetamine and 8.41 grams of cannabis in January. The other supplier is accused of providing the same seller with 10 grams of methamphetamine in November last year.

Seven others are accused of using methamphetamine purchased from the seller or smoking cannabis.

Police launched an investigation after receiving a related tip in September last year, arresting the seller on Jan. 15 and subsequently apprehending the suppliers and buyers in sequence through Aug. 10.

In the process, police seized 39.09 grams of methamphetamine and 268.42 grams of cannabis. Police said the seized narcotics were enough for approximately 1,820 doses.

Prosecutors secured a pre-indictment preservation order on approximately 21 million won ($15,000) in criminal proceeds that the apprehended seller earned from selling drugs.





BY KIM JI-HYE [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]