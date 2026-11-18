Jo Yong-won, a secretary of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow on Nov. 16, as reported by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Nov. 18, citing Russia's TASS news agency. The photo was provided by KCNA. YONHAP

Russia plans to unveil a monument this year honoring North Korean soldiers who fought alongside Russian forces in the Kursk region, Pyongyang state media said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow plans to unveil a monument this year honoring North Korean troops participating in Russia's war with Ukraine, according to Pyongyang's state media Wednesday.

Putin made the remarks Monday while meeting Jo Yong-won, a secretary of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea and a close aide to leader Kim Jong-un, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing Russia's Tass news agency.

"Russia is planning to unveil a monument to the common feats of the Russian army and the KPA in Kursk within this year," the KCNA quoted Putin as saying. KPA stands for the Korean People's Army, the North's armed forces.

North Korean soldiers' role in "liberating Kursk Region added a new chapter to the history of militant friendship between the two countries," he said, adding Russia will never forget their "heroism" and "important contribution to restoring the peaceful life in Kursk."

Putin also described the two countries' ties as a bond of long standing, now reinforced by a comprehensive partnership treaty he and Kim signed in June 2024.

Under the treaty that includes a mutual defense clause, Pyongyang is believed to have sent an estimated 15,000 troops to Russia to help its war against Ukraine.

Jo has been in Russia since Saturday, meeting a string of senior party and government officials.

His visit appears aimed at reaffirming Pyongyang's commitment to deepening strategic ties and extending them beyond the military area through closer cooperation.

It also came days before U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Putin are due to hold a three-way meeting in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.





Yonhap