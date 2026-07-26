Putin may seek 30,000 more North Korean troops — but at what price?

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during their meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Amur region on Sept. 13, 2023, in this photo released by the Korean Central News Agency the following day. YONHAP

A reported request from Moscow for 30,000 more personnel appears to be overshadowed by an unfulfilled deal between Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's claims that Russia is seeking an additional 30,000 troops from North Korea, a request that has raised questions about what Russian President Vladimir Putin may be willing to offer North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in return, with a summit likely on the horizon.

“Russia wants to receive another 30,000 troops from North Korea,” Zelensky wrote on X on Saturday. “Since June, preparations have been underway in Russia’s Voronezh region to receive them. North Korea is also preparing to transfer additional launchers for ballistic missiles to Russia.”

Neither Moscow nor Pyongyang has officially confirmed the claims.

The reported request for more troops comes as North Korea and Russia are believed to be coordinating a summit between their leaders this year. North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui visited Russia from July 18 to 20, holding meetings with President Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Observers say the trip may have been aimed at coordinating the agenda for Kim's planned visit to Russia and a bilateral summit.

"The issue of an additional troop deployment may have been coordinated during Foreign Minister Choe's visit to Moscow," Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University's Institute for Far Eastern Studies, said.

If North Korea does send additional personnel, they could consist not of elite combat units such as the Storm Corps but of civilian construction workers and other reconstruction personnel.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses a press conference after the Coalition of the Willing summit on security guarantees for Ukraine in Paris on July 13. AP/YONHAP

North Korea, however, maintains that it has yet to receive adequate compensation for the earlier deployment of some 14,000 troops and weapons support. That is why some analysts believe Kim would be reluctant to send more than twice that number of troops again before Putin delivers on what Pyongyang considers to be the promised compensation.

"North Korea is dissatisfied because it has not received sufficient compensation," South Korea's National Intelligence Service told lawmakers on the National Assembly's Intelligence Committee regarding a North Korea-Russia summit held during China's Victory Day commemorations in September of last year. “President Putin has been trying to appease Kim."

Under those circumstances, some analysts believe Pyongyang to be reluctant to take the move.

"It is possible that negotiations over an additional troop deployment are underway, but would North Korea really agree so readily if Russia is once again asking for troops without properly paying what it already owes?" said Rep. Youn Kun-young, a Democratic Party lawmaker on the parliamentary Intelligence Committee, to the JoongAng Ilbo through a call.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold talks at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Sept. 3, 2025, while visiting China to attend events marking China's 80th anniversary of Victory Day, in this photo released by the Korean Central News Agency the following day. YONHAP

In the same vein, some analysts say continued Russian demands for additional troops without providing the cash inflows or transfers of key nuclear and missile technologies that Kim seeks could widen the rift between Pyongyang and Moscow over the longer term. Kim's recent efforts to strengthen ties with Chinese President Xi Jinping are also seen as part of a hedging strategy in case relations with Russia deteriorate.

The greater concern, however, is what Russia may provide in return if an additional troop deployment actually takes place. Any compensation from Moscow could directly undermine security on the Korean Peninsula, as persuading Kim to send tens of thousands more troops would likely require substantial economic or military concessions.

"If another deployment takes place, North Korea is likely to press even harder for transfers of key military technologies, including missile technology, and Russia will be more likely to provide them, which would further undermine security on the Korean Peninsula," said Park Won-gon, a professor of North Korean studies at Ewha Womans University.





BY YOON JI-WON [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]