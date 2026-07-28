Pukyong National University to launch new college for international students

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Korea to let universities use own language tests for international admissions
Education Ministry will allow IEQAS-certified universities to use their own Korean proficiency exams for international student admissions instead of external tests.
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Korea expands, relaxes work visa policies in bid to attract and keep more global talent
New K-Tech and K-Star pathways are designed to make it easier for top talent in science and industry to work and live in the country long term.
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Seoul wants you to stay out all night — at the Han River
The city is launching camping, DJ pool nights, food delivery discounts and cultural events along the Han River to build a new nighttime economy.
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Spring 2027 admissions for international students open at Korean universities
Yonsei, Korea University, SKKU and KAIST are set to open undergraduate applications for international students in August and September.