Pukyong National University to launch new college for international students

International students attend an orientation session at Pukyong National University in Busan on Feb. 27. PUKYONG NATIONAL UNIVERSITY

The Global Innovation College will admit around 400 students each year and offer English- and Korean-language tracks across seven majors.

Pukyong National University announced on Tuesday that it will establish a college dedicated to international students as part of efforts to expand its overseas enrollment.

The university plans to begin accepting applications for the Global Innovation College (GIC) in October and enroll the first cohort at the start of the 2027 academic year.

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The college will admit around 400 students each year and offer English- and Korean-language tracks across seven majors.

The GIC marks the university’s first college dedicated exclusively to international students.

Students admitted to the college will first enroll in the Division of Global & Interdisciplinary Studies before choosing one of seven majors spanning engineering, business, social sciences and cultural studies. Those who meet additional requirements, such as language proficiency, will be eligible to transfer to other majors within the university.

Majors offering English-language tracks include computer science and AI; global logistics and supply chain management; and tourism and hospitality business. Majors providing Korean-language tracks include global media and communications; K-culture; global technology business; and global sustainability engineering.

According to university representatives, the new college is expected to better meet international students’ academic needs through a more specialized education and support system.

Additionally, the university plans to increase the number of academic support staff, revamp its scholarship program and offer additional mentoring opportunities across all colleges. It will also introduce English- and Chinese-language master’s and doctoral programs.

As of April, Pukyong National University had 1,707 international students enrolled. The university aims to increase that number to around 3,000 following the launch of the new college.





BY CHO JUNG-WOO [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]