A public Wi-Fi device is seen in front of a College Scholastic Ability Test site in Seoul on Nov. 17. Public Wi-Fi within 100 meters of test sites nationwide was switched off for 24 hours beginning at 6 p.m. on Nov. 18 to curb AI-assisted cheating. NEWS1

Korea switched off public and carrier Wi-Fi near CSAT test sites for 24 hours, beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday, to deter AI-assisted cheating.

Public Wi-Fi within 100 meters (330 feet) of every College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) site in the country was switched off for 24 hours beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday as the government tries to block AI-assisted cheating during Thursday’s national college entrance exam.

SK Telecom, KT and LG U+ suspended public Wi-Fi and their own Wi-Fi services around test sites until 6 p.m. Thursday at the government’s request, said government and telecom industry sources.

The shutdown covers Wi-Fi installed inside schools as well as public Wi-Fi available around test sites. Public Wi-Fi is installed and run by a range of operators, including the central government, local governments, regional education offices and the carriers. The government reportedly asked each of them for cooperation separately.

Methods will vary with the type of equipment and how it is run. Operators will mainly stop broadcasting the network name, known as the service set identifier, or SSID. Where needed, they will also cut the backhaul, the line that connects the network to the internet, or switch the equipment off.

Most equipment will be adjusted remotely, but older devices and those that are hard to control remotely will be powered down on-site.

The measure aims to block cheating in which test-takers use smart glasses or miniature cameras to send exam questions out and get answers through AI.

The shutdown has its limits. It cannot cover routers that individuals have installed or tethering from mobile phones, and internet access over mobile networks such as 5G and LTE will remain available.

If suspected cheating comes to light after the exam, the three carriers plan to cooperate with investigations by providing communication records, such as connection times and locations, at the request of investigative agencies.





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]