Public officials may face dismissal for hate speech under new policy

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Three candidates to be shortlisted for DP leadership race
The ruling Democratic Party (DP) is set to unveil three finalists for its party leadership race ahead of an August convention that will shape its 2028 election strategy.
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Oh Se-hoon appeals ruling that could strip him of Seoul mayor post
The mayor has appealed a court ruling over illegal political funds that, if upheld, would cost him his office.
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The PPP's election autopsy painted a rosy picture. For its lawmakers, the party still needs resuscitation.
Mired in internal squabbles and a preoccupied leadership, the conservative party failed to capitalize on an opening after the June 3 elections as it shirked a chance to reinvent itself.
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Oh Se-hoon faces his biggest political crisis after guilty verdict
The Seoul mayor plans to appeal after a court fined him for violating the Political Funds Act, a ruling that could end his mayoralty and presidential hopes if upheld.