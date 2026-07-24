Public approval of President Lee falls for third straight week: Poll 

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Lee to embark on trip to San Francisco, 3 South American countries
President Lee Jae Myung will meet top Silicon Valley executives and hold summit talks in Brazil, Chile and Argentina during an 11-day trip focused on AI, investment and strategic partnerships.
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Blue House seeks to cap U.S. tariff burden at 15 percent after Section 301 levy
Seoul says it will maintain discussions with Washington to ensure the new 12.5 percent levy imposed Thursday does not push Korea’s combined U.S. tariff burden above the level agreed upon last year.
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Work with local governments before searching for land (KOR)
President Lee signaled tougher property taxes and lending curbs, but experts say lasting housing reform will depend on balanced tax changes and closer cooperation with local governments on supply.
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Why politics shuts its eyes and ears (KOR)
The Lee administration is sidelining dissent on Seoul's housing supply and prosecutorial reform despite mounting public concern.