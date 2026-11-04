Psychiatry professor stabbed by patient at Severance Hospital in Sinchon
A psychiatry professor was treated for a stab wound after an attack at Severance Hospital in western Seoul, where police arrested a suspect.
A psychiatry professor was stabbed at Severance Hospital in Sinchon, western Seoul, on Wednesday afternoon, and the suspect was arrested at the scene.
The suspect attacked the professor with a weapon at around 4:30 p.m., police said. The professor suffered a stab wound about 5 centimeters (2 inches) long and was treated in the hospital’s emergency room.
Police arrested the suspect on charges of inflicting bodily injury with a dangerous weapon. They are investigating the motive and how the attack unfolded.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]