Prosecutors seek warrants for 8 current, former petrochemical executives on suspicion of price-fixing

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Blizzard returns with StarCraft, Diablo V but fans will have to wait
BlizzCon’s StarCraft and Diablo V reveals energized fans, though both major releases are still years away.
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Samsung Heavy lands $1.2 billion ship deal as Korean shipbuilders chase next LNG boom
The Korean shipbuilder’s major order highlights a rebounding liquefied natural gas carrier market as rivals expand into offshore facilities, AI operations and floating data centers.
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Kia debuts its PV7 in Hannover at IAA Transportation 2026
Kia introduced its larger PV7 purpose-built electric vehicle at the German trade show, targeting Korea and Europe launches in 2027.
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Attack on crucial Saudi oil pipeline unlikely to have long-term impact, Industry Ministry tells businesses
The attack on critical infrastructure will not devastate supply as local oil refiners have secured more than 90 percent of the crude needed through October.