Prosecutors seek prison sentence for Michelin star restaurant operator for using ants in dishes

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Pyeongtaek-Jecheon Expressway lanes closed after truck overturns, spills soil on road
The accident on Monday morning has resulted in the closure of two Jecheon-bound lanes and snarled traffic near Banje Tunnel.
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Gov't advises short-term visitors to leave Middle East
The government made the announcement as tensions have escalated in the Middle East, with armed clashes between the United States and Iran continuing for more than a week following last month's preliminary peace deal.
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Yoon not to file constitutional appeal against conviction on obstruction of justice charges
The top court upheld a seven-year prison term for former President Yoon Suk Yeol on July 9 for obstructing justice by blocking investigators from detaining him after his failed martial law bid on Dec. 3, 2024.
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Coupang warehouse fire continues to spread despite all-out firefighting efforts
A massive fire at Coupang’s Incheon logistics center has remained uncontrolled for more than 51 hours, forcing evacuations, school closures and a national emergency response.