Prosecutors seek 6 months for man accused of molesting tourist in Busan

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Court orders SK chairman to pay ex-wife 944 billion won
A Seoul appeals court ruled Friday that Chey Tae-won should pay 944 billion won ($644 million) in cash to his former wife Roh Soh-yeong while reaffirming that his SK shares are marital property.
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Yale mathematician, Iranian physicist gain Korean citizenship under special program
The Justice Ministry approved 16 dual-nationality cases, including a Yale professor and an IBS laser scientist, under rules for people with outstanding achievements.
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Woman injured in Gyeongsan apartment office arson dies
A woman critically injured in an explosion during an arson attack at an apartment management office in Gyeongsan has died, prompting police to upgrade the charge against the 71-year-old suspect.
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SK chief Chey Tae-won ordered to pay 944 billion won in divorce retrial
A Seoul appellate court ruled that the SK chief should pay 944 billion won ($644 million) to his ex-wife Roh Soh-yeong in divorce asset division.