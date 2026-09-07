Prosecutors seek 27 years for religious sect leader accused of abusing female followers

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Gangnam Unni breach exposes sensitive data of 220,000 users
Unauthorized API access exposed users’ contact details, cosmetic consultation records, photos and payment information across several countries.
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'My cat had a seizure': Seoul fireworks leave neighbors contending with noise, trash and pollution
The Seoul International Fireworks Festival drew up to 1 million visitors but left 49 tons of trash, severe particulate pollution and widespread noise complaints in its wake.
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SNU student council adopts antidiscrimination clause after years of debate
Seoul National University’s student council approved protections covering 18 grounds, including sexual orientation and gender identity, after nearly three years of debate.
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Drug Safety Ministry hosts 1st meeting of newly created regulatory agency summit on cosmetics
A total of 15 regulatory agencies from 12 countries attended the Global Cosmetic Regulatory Authority Summit in central Seoul on Monday for a three-day run.