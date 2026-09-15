Prosecutors freeze 169 million won in assets of YouTuber accused of defaming actor Kim Soo-hyun

Authorities froze $125,000 in property held by HoverLab chief Kim Se-ui, alleging the assets came from him spreading false claims about actor Kim Soo-hyun.

Prosecutors have frozen 169.4 million won ($125,000) worth of property owned by Kim Se-ui, head of YouTube channel HoverLab, as they seek to recover money he allegedly made through crimes targeting actor Kim Soo-hyun.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office completed the process on Thursday to prevent Kim Se-ui from disposing of his real estate, according to the office on Tuesday. The measure allows authorities to temporarily freeze property suspected of being linked to criminal proceeds until a final court ruling.

Kim Se-ui has been indicted over false claims he allegedly spread about Kim Soo-hyun on YouTube and other platforms. The YouTuber claimed that the actor had dated the late actor Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor.

The YouTuber is also accused of spreading fake news that the late actor died by suicide because Kim Soo-hyun pressured her to repay a debt.

Police had initially identified just 5.44 million won as suspected criminal proceeds. Prosecutors sought to freeze property based on that amount, but the court rejected the request on June 25.

“The amount of suspected criminal proceeds is too small compared to the value of the property to justify freezing it,” the court said.

Prosecutors, however, suspected that Kim Se-ui had made far more money from the alleged crimes. After he was taken into custody, prosecutors traced all donations made to HoverLab’s corporate accounts, questioned company personnel as witnesses and examined his assets.

Kim Se-ui, head of YouTube channel HoverLab, arrives at Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on May 26. NEWS1

The investigators ultimately concluded that Kim Se-ui had allegedly earned at least 54.4 million won from the acts of defamation and another 115 million won from advertising — a total of 169.4 million won.

Prosecutors then asked the court to freeze property corresponding to the full amount. This time, the court approved the request.

Kim Se-ui is also accused of using AI to manipulate the late actor’s voice and fabricate false information about Kim Soo-hyun. Prosecutors allege that the YouTuber also broadcast private photos of Kim Soo-hyun without permission and threatened to release materials about Kim Soo-hyun’s private life unless he issued a public apology.

A court issued a detention warrant for Kim Se-ui in June by citing concerns that he could destroy evidence or flee.





This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

BY JANG GU-SEUL [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]