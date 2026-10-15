Prince Harry congratulates Daejeon’s 2029 Invictus Games in video message

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Three European states urged South Korea to sustain Ukraine support amid diplomatic rift, says senior official
Major European countries have encouraged South Korea to continue backing Ukraine while offering to help ease Seoul’s dispute with Kyiv over the disclosure of captured North Korean soldiers.
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All 24 Koreans arrested in Nepal over religious activities released
The Koreans, arrested over religious activities while on tourist visas, are scheduled to return home Thursday.
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Norway courts Korea on AI, security as rules-based order frays
Oslo’s vice foreign minister, Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik, said during a visit that the partnership is a “strategic decision.”
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Trump claims Korea Alaska LNG investment as Taiwan, Japan deals push forward
U.S. President Donald Trump said Korea will invest $50 billion in the Alaska liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, but Seoul says participation remains under review pending commercial viability.