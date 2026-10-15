Prince Harry congratulates Daejeon’s 2029 Invictus Games in video message

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, walks on stage during the Clinton Global Initiative on Sept. 23 in New York. AP/YONHAP

The Duke of Sussex praised participants at Korea’s National Disabled Veterans Sports Festival and said he looks forward to seeing the country host the Invictus Games in 2029.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has sent a congratulatory message for a Korean sports event for wounded service members, the Veterans Ministry said Thursday.

Prince Harry's video message was aired at the opening ceremony of the 60th iteration of the National Disabled Veterans Sports Festival, which kicked off Tuesday for a three-day run in Suwon, south of Seoul, according to the ministry.

"With an incredible 2,000 of you coming together for this Festival, either continuing your recovery, supporting someone you love, or taking on your next sporting challenge, I hope you have a brilliant few days, and use these days to catapult you forward into the next challenge," he said.

In the video, Prince Harry also commemorated the 60-year anniversary of the sports event and Korea's 60-year history serving the wounded, injured and sick service community.

The message comes as Korea is set to host the Invictus Games in the central city of Daejeon in 2029, becoming the first Asian city to host the games.

"And, of course, the Republic of Korea has recently been awarded the Invictus Games in 2029," Prince Harry said, adding, "So enjoy the festival, celebrate these remarkable 60 years and Korea — we'll see you in Daejeon very soon."

The Invictus Games, founded by Prince Harry in 2014, is an international sports competition for wounded, injured and sick service members.

It is widely expected that he will attend the 2029 Invictus Games in Daejeon, according to government sources.





Yonhap