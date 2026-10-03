Prime minister vows inclusive AI future rooted in Korea’s founding spirit

On National Foundation Day, Han Seong-sook said culture and equitable AI access can help Korea address global challenges while improving daily livelihoods.

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook on Saturday underscored the power of culture in addressing the common challenges facing humanity, while pledging to build a society in which the benefits of AI are shared evenly.

"With the great power of culture, we should broaden the scope of empathy and solidarity and take the lead in joining hands to share our experiences, technologies and cultural capabilities in addressing the common challenges facing humanity," Han said in a congratulatory speech marking National Foundation Day, which falls on Oct. 3.

She said doing so would be a way to realize the founding spirit of Gojoseon (traditionally founded in 2333 B.C.), the first Korean kingdom, which calls for the broad benefit of humanity.

Han also vowed to push ahead with the government's plan to create an "AI-basic society," while ensuring that the transition does not "isolate anyone."

The Lee Jae Myung government has pledged to build an AI-basic society where people can access AI services regardless of their income, age or level of digital literacy, as part of its policy agenda.

Meanwhile, Han said the government will also focus on improving people's livelihoods by promoting housing stability, creating jobs and expanding financial support for ordinary citizens, ensuring that the public can feel the benefits in their daily lives.

Yonhap



