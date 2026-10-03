Prime minister vows inclusive AI future rooted in Korea’s founding spirit

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Special counsel seeks 18-month prison term for Seoul mayor in opinion poll case
Oh Se-hoon was handed a 10 million won ($7,400) fine by a trial court for having a supporter pay for the data ahead of a by-election.
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Korea launches scaled-down prosecution, new investigation agency in major reform
South Korea launched a new major-crimes agency and a prosecution service limited to indictments, amid concerns over police oversight and staffing.
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Lee urges renewed inter-Korean trust after DMZ blast, pledges stronger self-reliant defense
President Lee Jae Myung expressed sympathy for injured soldiers, called for gradual dialogue with North Korea and outlined military modernization plans.
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Presidential aide on economic growth named new presidential policy chief
As part of a personnel reshuffle, Ha Joon-kyung has been named the next presidential chief of staff for policy. An official said that the changes were made "to faithfully reflect the public's wishes."