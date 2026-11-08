Prime minister vows full review of gov't support for firefighters after Bucheon death

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook, right, greets Fire Commissioner Choi Yong-cheol, left, during a government consultation meeting in central Seoul, on Nov. 8. YONHAP

Han Seong-sook said the government will reassess funding, staffing and other support for firefighters while stepping up winter disaster preparations.

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook said Sunday the government will review whether it is providing full support for firefighters before asking them to devote themselves to public safety.

Han made the remarks during a government consultation meeting with the ruling party, held a day ahead of the 64th anniversary of the Day of Firefighting.

She also paid tribute to the late Kim Jin-seok, a firefighter who died while responding to a factory fire in Bucheon, west of Seoul, last month.

"There are many things for the government to take care of, but the lives and safety of the public are one of the top priorities. There is nothing that precedes this," Han said.

The prime minister said the government will discuss measures to expand funding for essential areas and personnel expenses, as well as seek measures for issues that need consultations.

Han, meanwhile, vowed to thoroughly inspect preparations for the winter cold, stressing that heavy snow and cold are natural disasters that threaten people's daily lives.





Yonhap