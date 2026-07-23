Prime minister to chair second housing policy forum next week

Building on discussions from the first assembly led by President Lee Jae Myung, the government will continue to hear from the public on the issue.

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Prime Minister Han Seong-sook, left, and President Lee Jae Myung listen during a housing policy forum on July 23.

A second public forum on real estate policy will be held next week, continuing discussions on housing measures and tax reform initiated at a forum led by President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday.

The second forum will be held at 4 p.m. next Monday at the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry building in Jung District, central Seoul. Prime Minister Han Seong-sook will be chairing the meeting.

The forum follows a public discussion on real estate policy, which was chaired by President Lee earlier on Thursday.

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"I leave tomorrow for a long-term trip to Latin America, and I'm told there are legal deadlines for the tax system," President Lee said during the forum. "We're pressed for time because of those deadlines, but if today's discussion isn't enough, I hope the prime minister can hold another round of talks."

The government plans to continue discussions on major real estate policies and proposed tax reforms by holding the additional forum at the president's suggestion.

"[The forum] is expected to build on Thursday's presidential forum and discuss a range of agendas," a government official said.


BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

tax korea housing real estate politics lee jae myung

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