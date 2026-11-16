Prime minister reiterates gov’t pledge to repatriate remains of all independence fighters

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook delivers remarks at a repatriation ceremony for the remains of Korean independence activists buried overseas at Seodaemun Independence Park in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on Nov. 16. YONHAP

Han Seong-sook renewed the commitment at a ceremony marking the return of two activists’ remains.

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook renewed the government's commitment Monday to bringing the remains of independence fighters back home from overseas as she marked the return of the remains of two patriots who fought for Korea's independence from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule.

The remains of Ho Si-han and Lee Gwal arrived Sunday from the United States and Uzbekistan, respectively, and the government held an official ceremony at Seodaemun Independence Park in western Seoul on Monday to commemorate their return. The remains will be buried at the national cemetery in the central city of Daejeon.

"I offer my infinite respect to the two patriots who, with indomitable courage and spirit, forged ahead through a treacherous, thorn-strewn path for the sake of our nation's independence," Han said. "The government will uphold the noble spirit of patriotic martyrs, with a firm commitment never to forget a single hero."

She also expressed gratitude to the governments of the United States and Uzbekistan.

"Honoring the noble sacrifices and great patriotic spirit of our forebears with the utmost respect is a fundamental duty of the nation and a precious legacy to be passed on to future generations," Han said. "We will do our utmost to bring home every single one of the independence fighters who passed away in faraway foreign lands."

Ho, born in Seoul in 1885, was arrested by the Japanese police while raising military funds following the March 1 independence movement against Japan's colonial rule of Korea.

He also took part in a number of fund-raising efforts to support the Korean independence movement from 1927 to 1945 before he died in Los Angeles in 1956. The Korean government posthumously awarded him the Aejok Order of Merit for National Foundation in 2021 for his role in the country's independence.

Lee, born in North Hamgyong Province in 1898, moved to Manchuria and actively participated in Korean national organizations in Russia's far eastern region of Primorsky Krai in 1919.

He also served as the diplomatic delegate of the Korean provisional government in the early 1920s, but he was later deported to Uzbekistan in 1937, where he died. Lee was awarded the National Foundation Medal in 2009.





Yonhap