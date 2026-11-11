Prime minister pledges to create better environment for farmers

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook pledged Wednesday to create a better environment for farmers, saying the government has set aside the largest-ever budget for farming for next year.

Han said in an address at a Farmers' Day ceremony that the government has earmarked more than 3 trillion won ($2.2 billion) in subsidies for farmers, known as "public interest direct payment," the first time the budget has exceeded the 3 trillion-won mark.

She also said the government more than tripled the budget for the rural basic income from some 300 billion won to more than 1.1 trillion won for next year and will keep increasing the budget going forward. The government is also preparing to introduce a retirement pension for farmers, she said.

"The president said last month that agriculture is a national security industry and a strategic industry that is essential to the survival of the Republic of Korea," Han said. "First of all, I believe that creating an environment where farmers can work with peace of mind is crucial for safeguarding agricultural security."

Han said the government plans to invest 1.3 trillion won in structural innovation across production, supply and demand, and distribution to strengthen the competitiveness of the agricultural sector, and will try to expand the "sunshine income village" initiative, which generates revenue through solar power, from the current 500 locations to 3,000 by 2030.

"Expanding smart farming is of vital importance for the future," she said. "By investing in physical AI, such as AI-powered agricultural machinery and farming robots, we can prepare for the future of our agricultural sector."





Yonhap