Prime Minister Han Seong-sook delivers opening remarks at the first meeting of the task force on responding to cheating on the College Scholastic Ability Test at the government complex in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 20. NEWS1

Han Seong-sook was reportedly behind the idea to cover buttons with stickers and place bags in hallways as fears around AI engulfed the big day.

Many of the measures announced by the government to prevent cheating on this year's College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), including placing stickers over buttons and checking Wi-Fi signals around test-takers' bags, were ideas personally spearheaded by Prime Minister Han Seong-sook, government sources confirmed on Friday.

Han canceled dinner and other scheduled engagements on Monday to focus on measures to prevent cheating on the exam. She then held a series of meetings around a Cabinet meeting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, the day she announced anticheating measures, to discuss potential countermeasures.

The meetings were attended by officials from relevant ministries and agencies, including Minister of Science and ICT Bae Kyung-hoon, Vice Education Minister Choi Eun-ok and National Police Agency Commissioner Kim Jong-chul.

Han reportedly led the push to introduce the use of stickers over buttons at test sites to prevent test-takers from hiding miniature cameras inside them. She also personally proposed placing test-takers' bags in hallways outside classrooms to prevent the use of mobile phones that had not been handed over before the exam, with hallway supervisors checking for Wi-Fi signals around the bags.

Han also proposed strengthening legal protections for exam supervisors to ease their burden, a measure that was subsequently adopted.

The idea of sending emergency text alerts to help detect mobile phones that had not been submitted was initially proposed by the Office for Government Policy Coordination.

After hearing the proposal on Monday evening, Han immediately ordered a review. Because ordinary emergency alerts can be turned off in phone settings, the government finalized plans the following morning to send mandatory emergency disaster alerts, which cannot be blocked.

The measures led to violations being detected on the day of the exam. According to the Ministry of Education on Friday, a total of 111 cases of cheating involving electronic devices were identified during this year's CSAT.

Of those, 54 were detected through three rounds of emergency disaster text alerts. Electronic devices, including smartphones, were found in 52 cases, including two identified through Wi-Fi signal detection. Another five test-takers were caught using smart devices during the exam.

A test-taker places a sticker over a button on their clothing at a high school in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 19, the day of the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test. YONHAP

Han paid particular attention to the possibility of cheating with advanced devices such as AI-powered smart glasses.

During the meetings, officials discussed two possible measures: working with the country's three major mobile carriers — KT, SKT and LG U+ — to block access to AI servers through base stations near test sites and obtaining records of connections to external AI servers through those base stations for post-exam verification.

However, the plan to block access to specific AI servers at the base station level was dropped from the final measures due to technical difficulties. Obtaining connection records and conducting post-exam verification were also put on hold because officials were uncertain about their effectiveness.

Instead, the government included a plan to cooperate with global AI companies to track down and identify suspected cases of cheating after the exam using server connection records and other data.

“The prime minister's concern was that cheating using AI devices cannot be prevented simply by finding the devices inside test sites,” a Prime Minister's office official said.

"Together with relevant ministries, we reviewed all available measures, from preventing cheating on-site to tracking violations after the exam, and incorporated them into the final plan," the official added.





BY YU SUNG-KUK [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]