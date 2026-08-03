Prime minister awards contributors to projects marking 80th anniversary of liberation from Japan

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook, left, poses for a photo with Yuji Hosaka, a Korea University professor, after awarding him a presidential citation for his role in projects marking the 80th anniversary last year of Korea's independence from Japan's colonial rule, during a ceremony on Aug. 3. YONHAP

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook awarded state medals and citations to 68 people in recognition of their contributions to a range of projects the government carried out last year to mark the 80th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule.

Among the honorees were Lee Jong-chan, a former lawmaker currently heading the Heritage of Korean Independence, an association of independence fighters and their descendants, and Yuji Hosaka, a naturalized Korean from Japan and a professor at Korea University.

Lee was awarded the Moran Medal for his role as a co-chair of the committee formed to oversee commemorative projects, while Hosaka was given a presidential citation for his contribution to preventing historical distortions related to Dokdo, Korea's easternmost islets claimed by Japan, and the victims of wartime sexual slavery, also euphemistically referred to as comfort women.

“Thanks to the dedication of many people, a solid cornerstone was laid to correctly record the history of the independence movement and remember it together with the people,” Han said.

“It is our grave obligation to make the Republic of Korea, which was established on the sacrifices of patriotic martyrs, a fairer and more peaceful country and hand it over to future generations,” she added, referring to Korea by its official name.





Yonhap