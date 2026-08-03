Prime minister awards contributors to projects marking 80th anniversary of liberation from Japan

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Lee Hyun-jung to focus on Asian Games after summer with San Antonio Spurs
After an uneven NBA Summer League run, the forward says he is setting aside contract uncertainty to lead Korea's bid for the gold.
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Less breakfast, more sugar and an introduction to tobacco: The unhealthy trends of transitioning to high school
A long-term government survey found rising breakfast skipping, sugary drink intake and multiple tobacco use among students, with girls facing higher anxiety and smartphone overdependence.
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Hospital staff referred to prosecutors over case where amputated leg was thrown out as recyclable waste
Police referred two nursing hospital workers and a volunteer, as well as the institution's medical foundation, to prosecutors for charges of violations of the Wastes Control Act.
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One in four local election winners in greater Seoul has criminal record, civic group finds
The Citizens' Coalition for Economic Justice released the report since "after an election, that information is no longer provided."