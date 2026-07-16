Presumed body of man swept away in torrent found

Namwon Stream in Yeongju, North Gyeongsang, where a 76-year-old man went missing amid heavy rain on July 9. GYEONGBUK FIRE SERVICE HEADQUART

Officials recovered a body believed to be that of a 76-year-old man swept away in Yeongju after an eight-day search involving helicopters, drones and hundreds of personnel.

The presumed body of a man swept away in a torrent in Yeongju, North Gyeongsang, was recovered Thursday, officials said.

A rescue worker spotted the body near a bridge located some 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) away from the stream where the 76-year-old man went missing amid heavy rain on July 9, according to authorities.

Police said they plan to identify the body through a forensic examination.

A total of 2,620 personnel were deployed for an eight-day search operation, with 183 people and 58 pieces of equipment, including helicopters and drones, mobilized on Thursday alone.





Yonhap