Students study for the College Scholastic Ability Test, commonly referred to as " suneung ," at a high school in Changwon, South Gyeongsang, on Nov. 17. YONHAP

While there is a touch of truth to the age-old mindset correlating a degree from a top school and a "better" future, it isn't everything.

A degree from a prestigious university is often seen as a ticket to better career opportunities. In Korea, where university names can carry considerable weight in the job market, getting into one of the country's top institutions is a goal for many students. But does a university's reputation among employers necessarily mean its graduates have a better chance of landing a job?

Recent rankings and government data reveal a gap between how employers perceive universities and how successfully their graduates enter the work force.

According to the latest university rankings in Asia by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), released earlier this month, Korean universities stood out in one particular category: employer reputation, the perception of a school by prospective employers.

Four Korean universities received perfect scores of 100 in the indicator: Seoul National University (SNU), Yonsei University, and Korea University (KU) — which together comprise the acronym "SKY" and are widely regarded as the country's most prestigious universities — along with KAIST.

By actual employment rates, however, Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU) topped the list among major four-year universities with at least 3,000 graduates annually, according to data released through the Academy Info portal last year.

SNU, with the top employment reputation, came in 12th by actual employment rate.







Reputation versus employment

Looking solely at QS's employer reputation indicator, the top five Korean universities were SNU, Yonsei, KU, KAIST and Hanyang University.

Korean universities' employer reputation in QS Asia rankings CHUN YU-JIN

The latest student employment rate according to government data released by the Academy Info portal, however, shows a different ranking.

Among general universities with at least 3,000 graduates annually, SKKU came first with an employment rate of 71.3 percent, followed by KU at 69.9 percent, Hanyang University at 68.9 percent, Inha University at 68.5 percent and Soongsil University at 67.7 percent.

The comparison excludes specialized science and technology institutions, using the annual number of graduates as a common benchmark for comparing large universities.

Only two universities, KU and Hanyang University, appeared in both top-five lists.

Yonsei ranked seventh in employment, with a rate of 67.3 percent, while SNU came in 12th at 65.6 percent.

According to QS, the employer reputation indicator measures how employers perceive the quality, preparedness and relevance of a university's graduates. The survey draws responses from people involved in graduate recruitment and hiring decisions across the public and private sectors and other employing organizations.

QS notes, though, that universities can produce excellent graduate outcomes while remaining relatively less visible to employers, particularly internationally.

The gap between reputation and employment outcomes is also reflected in domestic assessments of employer preferences.

In the JoongAng Ilbo's university rankings last year, the five universities most preferred by recruiters were SNU, KU, Yonsei, SKKU and Hanyang University, in that order. While all three SKY universities made the list, Inha and Soongsil universities, which ranked relatively high in actual employment rates, did not.

The contract major advantage

One common feature among universities with high employment rates is their industry-linked contract majors, specialized tracks created through a direct agreement between a university and a company.

SKKU, which has maintained the top employment rate among major universities for 10 consecutive years, established Korea's first semiconductor contract major in collaboration with Samsung Electronics in 2006. Additionally, 89.2 percent of employed graduates also maintained their employment, the highest rate among the universities compared.

The Department of Semiconductor Systems Engineering admits 70 students annually and offers full scholarships, guaranteed employment at Samsung after graduation and opportunities for top-performing students to visit Silicon Valley.

A job-seeker looks at a board listing companies at a job fair held in Dongjak District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 11. NEWS 1

SKKU has since added other industry-linked programs with Samsung, including the Department of Intelligent Software and the Department of Battery Science and Engineering.

Other universities have also established similar partnerships with major companies.

KU operates the School of Smart Mobility in collaboration with Hyundai Motor Group, the Department of Semiconductor Engineering with SK hynix and the Department of Next-Generation Communications with Samsung Electronics.

Hanyang University has a semiconductor contract major with SK hynix, while Soongsil University offers a program in partnership with LG U+.

Such programs typically come with conditions. Students who withdraw from the program or turn down the affiliated company's employment offer are required to repay the scholarships they received.

Inha University has also recently introduced an industry-linked program, planning to recruit 10 students from its computer engineering program for Hanjin Information Systems and Telecommunications.





Korean universities' employment rate CHUN YU-JIN

A head start in the job market

Industry partnerships are not the only way universities try to improve their graduates' employment prospects. Career development programs, practical training and direct connections with employers also play a role.

SKKU runs a range of tailored career programs through its University Job Plus Center, including job fairs, mentoring sessions and lectures by alumni working in various industries.

Programs such as its Alumni Career Academy, online mentoring sessions and alumni lecture series allow students to learn firsthand about different occupations and industry trends from graduates already working in the field.

Inha University, meanwhile, has focused on giving students practical work experience through industry-academia programs.

Its Cooperative Education program encourages students to gain hands-on experience in fields related to their majors. Last year, 1,085 students participated, working with 389 companies.

The university also operates the Industry Professional Practice program, which allows students to spend at least four months working in the field as part of the curriculum.

So, does a university's name still matter?

Despite the differences between employer reputation and actual employment rates, recruiters say a candidate's university background remains a consideration in hiring.

According to a survey released by civic group Spring of Education in February, seven out of 10 recruiters said they take applicants' university backgrounds into account during recruitment.

The main reasons were to gauge candidates' sense of responsibility and diligence at work, followed by their ability to learn and apply new information quickly and adapt to changing circumstances.

A recruiter at a global consumer goods company said that while a university's reputation is not the primary consideration, it can carry more weight when hiring fresh graduates who have little or no professional experience.

Students carry a stack of books at a high school in Changwon, South Gyeongsang, on Nov. 17, two days ahead of the College Scholastic Ability Test. YONHAP

"Job fit and compatibility with the company's culture are the most important considerations. But when we have to narrow down a large pool of applicants to a limited number of candidates for interviews based on their applications, the university they attended can become an easy screening criterion," the recruiter told the Korea JoongAng Daily.

Not everyone is in a hurry to graduate into a job

Another factor why some highly regarded universities record lower employment rates is the proportion of graduates who choose to continue their education rather than enter the work force immediately.

According to Academy Info data, SNU had the highest proportion of graduates going on to postgraduate studies among large general universities in 2024, at 31.2 percent.

The figure was even higher among specialized science and technology institutions. All but KAIST recorded rates above 50 percent, with Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology topping the list at 77.5 percent. KAIST recorded 48.4 percent.

Among general universities with at least 3,000 graduates annually, Yonsei ranked second at 22.1 percent, followed by KU at 22 percent, Ewha Womans University at 19 percent and SKKU at 18 percent.

The figures suggest that employment rates alone may not fully capture the career paths of graduates from highly regarded universities. Some may be choosing to study further over immediate employment, particularly in fields where advanced qualifications are important.





BY CHO JUNG-WOO [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]