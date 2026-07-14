President's apartment set to be sold 5 months after being listed

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Lee slams abortion pill legal limbo as 'irresponsible'
President Lee Jae Myung urged the government to approve mifepristone through proper medical channels, warning that years of legislative delay are putting women at risk.
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No evidence President Lee ordered North Korea payments, police conclude
Seoul police said there is no evidence Lee Jae Myung ordered Ssangbangwool to send $8 million to Pyongyang and closed the case.
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President Lee, Princess Anne discuss stronger Korea-Britain maritime and shipbuilding ties
During her three-day Korea visit, Princess Anne met President Lee Jae Myung after stops in Busan and Ulsan focused on maritime cooperation, shipbuilding and shared Korean War remembrance.
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PPP leader blasts president over 'silence' on recent controversies
Opposition leader Jang Dong-hyeok said President Lee Jae Myung selectively speaks out when politically advantageous, citing the missing sailor case, election ballot shortages and economic concerns.