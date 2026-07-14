President's apartment set to be sold 5 months after being listed

Lee Jae Myung is expected to finalize the sale of his family home, a move intended to demonstrate the seriousness of his intention to cool housing prices.

President Lee Jae Myung's apartment in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, is set to be sold, five months after it was put on the market, sources said Tuesday.

Lee listed the apartment in the city's affluent Bundang District, his only home, which he owns jointly with his wife, in February in a move to demonstrate his intent to curb runaway home prices.

Sources at the Blue House said the final contract is expected to be signed soon, following the preliminary contract signed shortly after the apartment was put on the market.

During a Cabinet meeting he presided over earlier in the day, Lee said, "I no longer have a home."





Yonhap



