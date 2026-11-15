Presidential office considers life without parole as part of public safety push

The presidential office is considering life imprisonment without parole as part of an initiative aimed at strengthening public safety following a series of high-profile cases involving relationship-based violence.

Korea’s presidential office said on Sunday that it is considering life imprisonment without parole as part of an initiative aimed at strengthening public safety and cracking down on crimes targeting vulnerable people.

The initiative will focus on crimes targeting socially vulnerable people, including relationship-based crimes and crimes with apparently random motives.

The issue has drawn renewed attention following a series of high-profile cases involving relationship-based violence in recent years, including the killing last month of a woman on Jeju Island who had been under police protection after reporting stalking and dating violence, allegedly by a man who told police that she was his former lover.

The government will also step up efforts to eradicate crimes involving scams, illegal drugs, illegal private lending, digital sex crimes, false or fabricated information and other offenses that disrupt people’s daily lives or threaten public order, presidential chief of staff Lim Kwang-hyun said.

Lim said that the initiative follows instructions from President Lee Jae Myung at a Cabinet meeting last week to concentrate governmentwide resources on protecting people’s lives and making daily life safer.

“In cases involving economic harm that exploit people’s desperate circumstances, we will pursue those responsible even overseas, dismantle the criminal operations at their source and block criminal proceeds,” Lim said at a briefing.

“We are discussing measures such as establishing a new public safety patrol unit and introducing life imprisonment without parole.”

Under current law, inmates serving life sentences may be considered for parole after serving 20 years.

In 2023, the Cabinet approved a bill to amend the Criminal Act to introduce life imprisonment without parole as a means of permanently isolating perpetrators of heinous crimes from society. The proposal would have allowed courts to distinguish between life sentences with and without the possibility of parole.

The bill failed to pass the 21st National Assembly before its term expired in May 2024.





Yonhap