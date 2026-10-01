Presidential aide on economic growth named new presidential policy chief

As part of a personnel reshuffle, Ha Joon-kyung has been named the next presidential chief of staff for policy. An official said that the changes were made "to faithfully reflect the public's wishes."

Chief presidential aide on economic growth Ha Joon-kyung has been named the next presidential chief of staff for policy, an official said on Thursday.

Moon Shin-hak, a sitting vice minister of trade, industry and resources, has been appointed to replace Ha as the new chief presidential aide for economic growth, presidential secretary for public relations Seong Ghi-hong said at a briefing.

Rep. Song Young-gil of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) has been named President Lee Jae Myung’s special envoy for peace and diplomacy, and another DP lawmaker, Rep. Kim Byung-joo, has been picked as a special envoy for defense policy.

As part of the personnel reshuffle, Kwon Dae-young, currently the vice chairman of the Financial Services Commission, has been appointed as the first vice finance minister, with Jeong Eui-kyung, currently a senior official at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, appointed the ministry’s second vice minister, according to Seong.

“The latest appointments were intended to faithfully reflect the public’s wishes in line with President Lee’s intention to better consider the people’s livelihoods,” Seong said.

The Lee administration’s commitment to and passion for reforms remain unchanged, the official said, reiterating its stance to strengthen social policies, including those related to housing, jobs and financing for low-income people.







Yonhap