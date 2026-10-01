Presidential aide on economic growth named new presidential policy chief

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Korea tears up 78 years of prosecution with no chiefs, too few staff and unfinished rule book
The Public Prosecution Service and Serious Crimes Investigation Agency are supposed to take over core functions of the criminal justice system but appear set for what amounts to a half-ready launch.
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President Lee’s approval rating unchanged at 43%
A survey found that his disapproval rose 2 percentage points to 50 percent, while favorability of the Democratic Party slid to 35 percent.
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Administrative costs to change prosecution service approach $5 million
The Justice Ministry is allocating 6.5 billion won to remove prosecution signage and symbols on government buildings, with additional costs expected to update subway maps, public signs and other infrastructure nationwide.
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Lee pays unexpected visit to soldiers wounded in DMZ mine explosion
The president offered words of encouragement and promised due compensation for treatment and rehabilitation as well as continued service.