President vows to review policies that discourage young people from marrying

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Pastor Son Hyun-bo meets Trump at White House
Busan's Segero Church leader said he held an hourlong meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in which he raised concerns over religious freedom in Korea.
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President urges large-scale expansion of housing supply
President Lee Jae Myung told officials to move quickly on "bold" housing measures as Seoul-area home prices remain overheated and out of reach for many.
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Lee designates Andong, four nearby towns as special disaster zones after heavy rains
Special disaster zones are eligible for state funding for reconstruction, and some tax cuts and discounts on utility fees are offered to residents, according to a presidential spokesperson.
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PPP opens disciplinary process against lawmakers for ‘spin kick’ comment before meeting assault victim
Rep. Suh Bum-soo was heard telling Rep. Jin Jong-oh to do a “spin kick” before the victim of a roundhouse kick assault arrived at a meeting.