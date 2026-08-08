President urges large-scale expansion of housing supply

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President vows to review policies that discourage young people from marrying
President Lee Jae Myung said the government will review 22 policy areas, including housing loans and taxes, that may cause young people to avoid marriage or create disadvantages for those who have already wed.
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Pastor Son Hyun-bo meets Trump at White House
Busan's Segero Church leader said he held an hourlong meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in which he raised concerns over religious freedom in Korea.
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Lee designates Andong, four nearby towns as special disaster zones after heavy rains
Special disaster zones are eligible for state funding for reconstruction, and some tax cuts and discounts on utility fees are offered to residents, according to a presidential spokesperson.
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Job growth in H1 half of last year, with youth bearing the brunt
The Korea Labor Institute estimates the employment rate for the year to come in at 62.7 percent and unemployment at 2.9 percent.