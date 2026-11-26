President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a meeting with senior aides at the Blue House in central Seoul on Nov. 26. JOINT PRESS CORPS

President Lee Jae Myung called for accelerating a seven-sector industrial growth strategy spanning renewable energy, quantum technology and other industries.

President Lee Jae Myung called for efforts Thursday to accelerate the government's “Seven Seeds” initiative aimed at fostering growth in seven key future industries, including renewable energy and quantum technology.

Lee made the call during a meeting with his key aides at the Blue House, referring to the initiative announced in August, alongside the administration's “three megaprojects,” which aim to secure global leadership in the manufacturing of AI semiconductors, data centers and physical AI.

The Seven Seeds initiative identifies seven future-oriented sectors as potential engines of economic growth and aims to support their sustainable development.

The designated sectors are small modular reactors (SMR), nuclear fusion, renewable energy, quantum technology, aerospace, advanced biology and supply chains for advanced materials and components.

“The world is undergoing fierce technological competition to gain supremacy in future industries,” Lee said, noting that the race is expanding beyond AI and semiconductors to include renewable energy, nuclear fusion, quantum technology and aerospace.

“A one-step difference in today's competition, which will determine the country's future, could lead to a gap of 100 or even 1,000 steps,” he noted.

The president instructed officials to accelerate the implementation of the Seven Seeds project, calling for public-private sector cooperation and administrative support to advance the project.

“The future faced by next generations will vary greatly depending on what seeds we sow today and how we nurture them,” Lee said.





Yonhap