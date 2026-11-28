President Lee Jae Myung's remarks come after police discovered that four medical clinics commissioned an advertising agency to write fraudulent reviews and provided it with patients photos and surgical information.

President Lee Jae Myung vowed on Saturday to crack down on crimes that deceive the public for financial gain after police uncovered a large-scale scheme involving fake reviews for plastic surgery clinics.

“It is appalling that [clinics] purchased hacked accounts that posed as actual patients to fabricate […] reviews,” the president wrote on X, sharing a news report on the case.

“This is a serious illegal act involving the misuse of personal information to deceive the public and reap illicit profits,” he continued, pledging a tough response to such crimes.

Lee also commended the police cybercrime investigation team for its persistent efforts to uncover the scheme.

According to the police, four medical clinics — including a major plastic surgery clinic in Gangnam District, southern Seoul — commissioned an advertising agency to write fraudulent reviews and provided it with patients’ photos and surgical information.

The agency purchased about 800 hacked accounts and posted over 8,400 fake reviews and accompanying comments on online forums over approximately five years starting in 2021. The agency received between 40,000 won and 5 million won ($30 and $3,750) per post, depending on the post’s online exposure.

Police referred 50 suspects, including three clinic directors and advertising agency employees, to prosecutors without detention; they referred two members of a hacking ring to prosecutors while they were in custody. They also secured a preindictment order to freeze around 200 million won in criminal proceeds

Authorities plan to expand their investigation to determine whether other clinics and advertising agencies engaged in similar practices.





BY KIM EUN-BIN [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]